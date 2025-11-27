17. International Investment Forum (IIF) // Jetzt kostenlos anmelden

Das 17. International Investment Forum (IIF) findet am 3. Dezember 2025 ab 9.55 Uhr statt. Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos. Jetzt HIER anmelden. Veranstaltet wird das International Investment Forum von GBC und Apaton Finance.



Das International Investment Forum ist eine digitale Live-Investoren-Konferenz, die direkten Zugang zu börsennotierten Unternehmen aus Europa und Nordamerika bietet. Insgesamt präsentieren 20 internationale Unternehmen hier ihre Geschäftsmodelle, aktuelle Zahlen und ihren Zukunftsausblick. Die präsentierenden Gesellschaften sind in zukunftsweisenden Branchen tätig, darunter:



– Industrie und Cleantech

– Immobilinien und Infrastruktur

– Rohstoffe und Mining

– Software und KI

– Krypto und Blockchain

– Biotechnologie und Pharma

Teilnehmende Unternehmen:

– MS Industrie AG – Deutschland

ISIN: DE0005855183

– CoinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA – Deutschland

ISIN: DE000A2LQ1G5

– Instone Real Estate Group SE – Deutschland

ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

– ISA International School Augsburg AG – Deutschland

ISIN: DE000A2AA1Q5

– NEO Battery Materials LTD – Kanada

ISIN: CA62908A1003

– EPH Group AG – Österreich

ISIN: AT0000A34DM3

– UMT United Mobility Technology AG – Deutschland

ISIN: DE000A40ZVU2

– Planethic Group AG – Deutschland

ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2

– Cantourage Group SE – Deutschland

ISIN: DE000A3DSV01

– VIDAC Pharma Holding Plc – UK / Israel

ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619

– dynaCERT Inc. – Kanada

ISIN: CA26780A1084

– Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. – Kanada

ISIN: CA3799005093

– Almonty Industries Inc. – Kanada

ISIN: CA0203987072

– Power Metallic Mines Inc. – Kanada

ISIN: CA73929R1055

– Formation Metals Inc. – Kanada

ISIN: CA34638F1053

– Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. – Kanada

ISIN: CA5193221010

– American Atomics Inc. – Kanada

ISIN: CA0240301089

– BioNxt Solutions Inc. – Kanada

ISIN: CA0909741062

– First Phosphate Corp. – Kanada

ISIN: CA33611D1033

