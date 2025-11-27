17. International Investment Forum (IIF) // Jetzt kostenlos anmelden

Das 17. International Investment Forum (IIF) findet am 3. Dezember 2025 ab 9.55 Uhr statt. Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos. Jetzt HIER anmelden. Veranstaltet wird das International Investment Forum von GBC und Apaton Finance.
Das International Investment Forum ist eine digitale Live-Investoren-Konferenz, die direkten Zugang zu börsennotierten Unternehmen aus Europa und Nordamerika bietet. Insgesamt präsentieren 20 internationale Unternehmen hier ihre Geschäftsmodelle, aktuelle Zahlen und ihren Zukunftsausblick. Die präsentierenden Gesellschaften sind in zukunftsweisenden Branchen tätig, darunter:
– Industrie und Cleantech
– Immobilinien und Infrastruktur
– Rohstoffe und Mining
– Software und KI
– Krypto und Blockchain
– Biotechnologie und Pharma
Teilnehmende Unternehmen:
– MS Industrie AG – Deutschland
ISIN: DE0005855183
– CoinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA – Deutschland
ISIN: DE000A2LQ1G5
– Instone Real Estate Group SE – Deutschland
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
– ISA International School Augsburg AG – Deutschland
ISIN: DE000A2AA1Q5
– NEO Battery Materials LTD – Kanada
ISIN: CA62908A1003
– EPH Group AG – Österreich
ISIN: AT0000A34DM3
– UMT United Mobility Technology AG – Deutschland
ISIN: DE000A40ZVU2
– Planethic Group AG – Deutschland
ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2
– Cantourage Group SE – Deutschland
ISIN: DE000A3DSV01
– VIDAC Pharma Holding Plc – UK / Israel
ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619
– dynaCERT Inc. – Kanada
ISIN: CA26780A1084
– Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. – Kanada
ISIN: CA3799005093
– Almonty Industries Inc. – Kanada
ISIN: CA0203987072
– Power Metallic Mines Inc. – Kanada
ISIN: CA73929R1055
– Formation Metals Inc. – Kanada
ISIN: CA34638F1053
– Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. – Kanada
ISIN: CA5193221010
– American Atomics Inc. – Kanada
ISIN: CA0240301089
– BioNxt Solutions Inc. – Kanada
ISIN: CA0909741062
– First Phosphate Corp. – Kanada
ISIN: CA33611D1033
Das vollständige Programm mit allen Präsentationszeiten zum 16. IIF kann HIE heruntergeladen werden.